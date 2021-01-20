Report by Rachel Sweeney

Many families across the region have seen their financial circumstances change recently, with the pandemic leading to sickness and furlough.

Some people say they do not need a food bank but they are finding supermarkets too expensive.

A charity called The Bread and Butter Thing is offering a solution by offering heavily discounted food to people struggling.

It use surplus food from a variety of companies, ranging from global brands to small family businesses.

Service users take away three bags of fridge goods, cupboard staples and fresh fruit and vegetables all for £7.50.

It's been a lifeline for me and my family. Especially my niece. Whatever I can't eat, I share with her. It helps everybody. Service user

The charity already has four hubs in Darlington and one in County Durham. The team has announced that the North East is about to benefit from a further 14 hubs.

4 more hubs in County Durham

5 more hubs in Darlington

5 hubs will be set up in Hartlepool

The exact locations are yet to be announced but the team hopes to make "a significant expansion of services over the next two or three months".

1,800 families could benefit from the new hubs

The sites depend on volunteers who give up their time to run the hubs. They are usually people from the local area who give up their time to support those in the community who are in need.

As the hubs increase, so will the band of volunteers who keep them going.