Faith leaders of burgled mosque: "come to us for help if you are desperate"

Leaders and worshippers of a mosque that was broken into in Middlesbrough have urged anyone in the community to come forward if they are desperate.

Cleveland Police are appealing for any information after the Abu Bakr mosque was burgled.

Along with stealing a vacuum cleaner, the thieves vandalised the inside of the building and trashed computer equipment.

Thieves have caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Faith leaders say that the emotional trauma of a sacred place being attacked is worse than the physical damage.

Community volunteer Ali Shaher says people in need should come to them so they can help.