Storm Christoph causes chaos across the region

Storm Christoph has hit the region with more heavy rain expected today.

A red flood warning is in place for parts of York and Whitby.

A supermarket delivery driver had to be rescued while he was trying to cross a ford in County Durham.

The van became trapped in fast flowing water at Westgate in Weardale last night. Emergency services used ropes and rafts in challenging conditions to help the driver.

The van has now been washed away off the ford. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

River levels are still high in York where preparations have been underway to try and protect the city from flooding.

Motorists have found themselves stranded due to the floodwater.

Motorists became stranded in the floodwater on the A684 near Wensley, North Yorkshire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in parts of North Northumberland.

Yellow warning: what to expect