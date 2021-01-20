Storm Christoph causes chaos across the region
Storm Christoph has hit the region with more heavy rain expected today.
A red flood warning is in place for parts of York and Whitby.
A supermarket delivery driver had to be rescued while he was trying to cross a ford in County Durham.
The van became trapped in fast flowing water at Westgate in Weardale last night. Emergency services used ropes and rafts in challenging conditions to help the driver.
River levels are still high in York where preparations have been underway to try and protect the city from flooding.
Motorists have found themselves stranded due to the floodwater.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in parts of North Northumberland.
Yellow warning: what to expect
Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
Some rural communities could become cut off
Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected