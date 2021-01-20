Visits still suspended at Northumberland and North Tyneside hospitals

Non-essential visiting is still suspended in hospitals across Northumberland and North Tyneside in an effort to protect staff and patients from coronavirus.

The trust is issuing a plea for people to continue to follow visiting rules to help keep everyone safe.

Visiting is only permitted in the following circumstances and with the appropriate PPEbeing worn:

For patients who are receiving end-of-life care or are terminally ill and in the latestages of their illness

For birthing partners in maternity units

For parents or legal guardians in the children’s unit

For long-stay patients and those with dementia or where best interest decisions orexceptional clinical/social matters are being discussed

Women can bring their birthing partners when attending 12 or 20-week scan appointments including all emergency assessments, all labour care and post-natal care until discharge ensuring they follow the strict guidelines in place in the post-natal area.

iPads will be available on wards and friends and relatives will be able to stay connected to loved ones by ringing the trust’s patient line on 0191 293 4306, available Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Anyone attending an outpatient or diagnostic appointment or for a minor injury, urgent care or in an emergency at hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside is asked to do so alone, unless they need to be accompanied by a carer. People attending hospital sites are being reminded to wash their hands at the basins when entering and leaving, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.