32 % rise in people wanting to rehome dogs in the last year

There has been a 32 % rise in the number of people wanting to rehome dogs in the last year.

So far it has been good news for the Dogs Trust, which says it is much quieter than normal in terms of the number of dogs that are coming in after Christmas. Staff think the new lockdown means people are keeping their dogs because they have more time at home.

The centre is closed to the public, but they are still rehoming within an hours radius of the centre in Darlington.

The charity says it is seeing some puppies, but not many. The young dogs are coming in at around 11 months old which may suggest they were purchased in the first lockdown.

It is urging people thinking about rehoming to consider not what life is like now, but what it may be like in six months time as dogs are a big and expensive commitment.

Staff say they are concerned they will be seeing an increase in the amount of dogs coming in in the future.