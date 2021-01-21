Jacob Rees-Mogg says garlic sauce puts him off Teesside's parmo

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he will choose deep-fried Mars bars Teesside's chicken parmo because of his dislike of garlic.

His comments came after Redcar's Conservative MP Jacob Young urged the Leader of the House to consider if the high-calorie chicken parmo could be exempted from advertising bans on junk food, describing it as it is a "local delight".

A parmo, described by one Teesside MP as a "local delight".

Earlier this month, Mr Rees-Mogg told the Commons he once had a deep-fried Mars bar and thought it was "delicious".

During business questions, Mr Young said:

The Leader of the House may not have heard of a Teesside delicacy known as the chicken parmo. He may ask what a chicken parmo is, well, I'll tell him. Chicken parmo is a flattened chicken breast covered in breadcrumbs, deep-fried, covered in bechamel sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips, garlic sauce and, of course, a salad. Jacob Young MP

Mr Young added:

Surely the Leader will agree with me that such a local delight enjoyed by many of us across Redcar and Cleveland, including myself, should not fall victim to any proposed junk food ad bans. Jacob Young MP

Responding for the Government, Mr Rees-Mogg told the Commons:

He added:

There is a balance to be achieved, we do need to reduce obesity in this country and we know from Covid how serious the obesity problem is. On the other hand, people have to be free to eat what they like. We're not going to have wartime rationing telling people how much butter they can eat in a week or things like that. Jacob Rees-Mogg MP

Mr Rees-Mogg also said that the Government was analysing "responses to a recent consultation" on the subject.