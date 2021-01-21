Newcastle hospitals could stop taking patients from South due to NHS pressures

Newcastle hospitals could stop taking critically ill Covid patients from the South of England amid rising pressure on NHS services.

It emerged last week that some patients had been transferred hundreds of miles to Tyneside from overstretched intensive care units elsewhere in the country.

A North East hospital boss says that offer of help may soon have to end.

Dame Jackie Daniel, Chief Executive of the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told other city leaders that their capacity to accept extra patients was being considered "very carefully".

She told the Newcastle City Futures Board that the trust, which runs the Royal Victoria Infirmary and Freeman Hospital, had been accepting two patients per day from elsewhere in the UK for around a week and a half, plus a further two or three from other North East hospitals.

Dame Jackie added that she is "very very clear on where the red lines are" in terms of hospital capacity in Newcastle.

There is a point where we won't be able to offer any further support and we will be really clear when we get to that. Dame Jackie Daniel, Chief Executive of the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes told a board meeting that the fact local NHS services had capacity to take patients from elsewhere is "tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of people in our part of the world" who have spent months under some form of local Covid restrictions.

While infection rates in the North East have not soared as dramatically as other parts of England, particularly London and the South East, Dame Jackie said that NHS services here still remain "very, very pressured". Meetings are being held each day with all regional hospitals to monitor the situation as numbers are the same as they were in the first peak.

We are at a point now where we are considering the ability to take national patients very carefully, because what we are also finding is that there are a lot of transfers of critical care patients across the region itself. We are probably taking two or three patients from regional partners every single day. Dame Jackie Daniel, Chief Executive of the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Dame Jackie says she is feeling "optimistic" and hopes there will be a flattening in terms of levels of pressures in hospitals, but says this may not be until next week.