Newcastle man convicted of terrorism offences will not have jail term increased

A man from Newcastle convicted of terror offences will not have his minimum jail term increased after a bid by the Attorney General failed.

35-year-old Fatah Abdullah was ordered to serve at least nine years of a life sentence, for encouraging a terror cell in Germany to commit mass murder.

He pleaded guilty to inciting terrorism overseas and engaging in conduct in preparation to assist others to commit terrorist acts.

Lawyers representing the Attorney General's office argued that Abdullah, who lived in the Arthur's Hill area, should have been given a 12-year minimum term.

The Court of Appeal has today ruled that sentence was not too lenient and will be upheld.