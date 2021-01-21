People warned after vaccine fraudsters target two elderly women in Cleveland

People are being asked to warn family, friends, and vulnerable neighbours about fraudsters who try and exploit the coronavirus vaccine campaign, after two elderly people in Cleveland were targeted.

On Wednesday (20 January) a man and woman entered the home of a 92-year-old woman in Eston, who she believed was from the NHS and giving the Covid vaccine. She was distracted by the woman and the man took money from inside the address before both fled. The elderly lady was uninjured but left shaken and confused by the event.

A 76-year-old woman was in the garden of an address on Fabian Road in Eston at around 11am on January 19th when she was approached by a woman wearing a visor and plastic pinafore offering to give the victim a private vaccine for £100. Despite the perpetrator being persistent, she realised it was a scam and declined, and the woman left in a car towards Church Lane.

The NHS gives this advice which we are urging people to share:

Coronavirus vaccines are only available on the NHS. You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, or a GP surgery local to you, to receive your vaccine. Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay.

The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details.

The NHS will never ask you for your PIN or banking password.

The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.

These are two particularly distressing cases and we are concerned that people are exploiting the vaccine campaign in this way. Fraudsters do not care who their victim is, that’s why we must do all we can to tell our family, friends and colleagues about the tactics they use. We need to work together to close the door on these criminals. Superintendent Emily Harrison

Detectives are looking at CCTV in the local area and doing what they can to find those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers.

Those who believe they have been affected can also contact Action Fraud.