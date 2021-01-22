Brexit trade deal has given Nissan 'competitive advantage'

Nissan's Chief Operating Officer says the Brexit trade deal has given the Japanese car manufacturer a competitive edge.

Ashwani Gupta said he believed the last minute deal would "redefine" the UK's auto industry and added that there are big plans for the future of the Sunderland plant.

Sunderland is one of the top three plants in the world for competitiveness for Nissan. Ashwari Gupta, Nissan

Mr Gupta committed to an electric version of every model built on Wearside by 2023.

Speaking from Japan, he said Nissan would continue investing in the UK, stressing that the company did not stop investing in the run-up to the UK leaving the EU.

Brexit has brought the business continuity in the short-term, protects 75,000 jobs across Europe and most importantly - all of our models which we manufacture in Sunderland," he told a news briefing. Ashwani Gupta, Nissan

RELATED ARTICLES: