Group fined for having picnic on snow covered County Durham moors

A group of adults has been fined £200 each for breaking Covid rules by having a barbecue high up in the snow covered moors of County Durham.

When responding to reports of a party, officers found five adults from three different households, along with eight children, who had travelled around 20 miles from their homes in Gateshead to Waskerley and were enjoying the traditional summer activity at around 4pm.

Initially the adults said they did not believe they had done anything wrong but later accepted that the gathering was not only putting the whole party at risk of Covid-19 but could have also put an unnecessary strain on the emergency services if any of the three vehicles they were in crashed in the bad weather conditions.

All five adults were given £200 fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations and sent home with their children, the youngest being just seven months old.

While we know the stay at home guidance has been particularly challenging for many people, travelling to host a BBQ get together with other households is not acceptable. Those in attendance risked not only their own lives but also those of others and could put extra pressure on an already struggling NHS. Superintendent Ritchie Allen, Durham Constabulary

Police say, while they would rather people followed the rules, if they are called to a blatant breach they will look to issue fines to those involved.

If in doubt, people can find government guidance here.