North East Covid vaccine doses halved so 'rest of the country can catch up'

Health Correspondent Helen Ford

The NHS has responded to reports that fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to the North East next week, to allow other parts of the county to catch up with the region and immunise more people.

Figures suggest the North East and Yorkshire have immunised the largest proportion of adults who are eligible for the jab in England.

There is frustration over the move to almost halve the doses sent to GP practices in the region, but the NHS says this is a national vaccination programme with the aim of protecting the population equally around the country.