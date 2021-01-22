North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust offering birthing partners free Covid test

Partners accompanying mums-to-be as they deliver their baby are now being offered Covid-19 tests by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust is asking every birth partner to take a self-administered lateral flow test on their arrival to the delivery suite.

The test, which will also be offered to partners attending elective caesarean sections, returns results within 30 minutes.

We have to do everything we can to keep our mums, babies and colleagues safe. With cases of Covid-19 continuing to rise, we're asking birth partners to help us by taking the test to make sure they are free from the virus before entering the delivery suites and wards. The Lateral Flow test isn't very pleasant, but it's a small price to pay to ensure Covid-19 isn't brought onto our wards. Rebecca Eggleston, deputy head of midwifery

The test is voluntary, but it is hoped all birth partners will recognise the importance of reducing the chances of a Covid-19 outbreak within the maternity team.

Currently, only one partner is allowed to accompany any woman giving birth with the trust and once on the delivery suite or ward. Credit: PA Images

The Trust says all Covid-19 infection control policies are under constant review.