Armed Forces now working in hospitals and vaccine centres in the North East

Three Vaccine Quick Reaction Force teams have been activated to support with vaccine rollout in the North East.

They join 40 army personnel who continue to support community testing in the North East.

The number of teams available to provide short notice vaccine support to the NHS is being increased from 21 to 42 in England.

The 42 teams will be stood up and will be activated if and when called up by the NHS.

Defence medics are being deployed in the biggest numbers we have ever seen during peacetime in the U.K supporting the two biggest challenges facing this country, rolling out the vaccine and assisting hospitals care for the most vulnerable Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Hundreds of defence medics are deploying to NHS hospitals across the UK to work in intensive care units and other patient-facing roles, providing vital care alongside NHS professionals.

A further 800 medics will join the 1600 defence medical personnel already working in the NHS across the country and across a variety of roles including support to hospitals and ambulance services.

The majority of the 800 defence medics supporting hospitals are trained as Combat Medic Technicians, who in their day job deploy on overseas operations and exercises as medics, work in defence medical centres and provide medical training to fellow Service Personnel.

The standing up of hundreds of defence medics is being achieved without drawing on those personnel who are already working in NHS trusts and with minimal impact to Defence activities, including training and supporting the recovery of military personnel.

Service Personnel in the North East and Yorkshire continue to support the huge efforts of the NHS, PHE, Local Resilience Forums and Local Authorities in their response to COVID. Specifically, general planning support and the delivery of community and schools testing programmes. Colonel Nigel Rhodes, Commander Joint Military Command, North East

Efforts to support the roll-out of community testing across England continue, with 40 military personnel deployed on tasks in the region.

Testing is helping to identify asymptomatic cases and break chains of transmission, helping to keep key workers safe and able to undertake their essential jobs.

