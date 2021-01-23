Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has committed £34m to rapidly progress plans to reopen the Northumberland Line between Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and Ashington, which closed to passengers in 1964 as part of the Beeching cuts.

The money is part of a £794m investment package to reopen two important rail routes closed more than 50 years ago.

The investment on the Northumberland line will fund preparatory works, including land acquisition, detailed design work and early site works.

This is absolutely fantastic news and means we can now finalise our plans to deliver this transformational project for both Northumberland and the wider region. The line will bring a huge boost to the area in terms of economic growth, housing, employment and education opportunities, as well as providing a fast and efficient new transport link between the south east of the county and Tyneside. Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson

Plans for the project include new stations at Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park, in North Tyneside, as well as upgrades to the track and changes to level crossings where bridges or underpasses may need to be built.

This investment forms part of our nationwide effort to build back vital connections and unlock access to jobs, education and housing. Returning these routes to their former glory, and progressing work to reopen even more lines and stations, shows our commitment to levelling up journeys across the country as we build back better from the pandemic. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

