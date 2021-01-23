A goat has had a lucky escape after a daring rescue to bring the animal to safety.

A member of the public spotted the animal at Raisby Quarry in Coxhoe on Wednesday.

Animal welfare officers from the RSPCA attended but with the light fading decided to return in the morning.

On Thursday (21st January) firefighters from Newton Aycliffe Fire and Rescue Service went to assess the scene.

A goat has rescued from a cliff ledge in County Durham Credit: RSPCA

The goat had been stuck on a ledge for two days at this stage before Inspector Terri-Ann Fannon came up with an idea...