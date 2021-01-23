You've got to be kidding? The goat stuck on a ledge in County Durham for two days
A goat has had a lucky escape after a daring rescue to bring the animal to safety.
A member of the public spotted the animal at Raisby Quarry in Coxhoe on Wednesday.
Animal welfare officers from the RSPCA attended but with the light fading decided to return in the morning.
On Thursday (21st January) firefighters from Newton Aycliffe Fire and Rescue Service went to assess the scene.
The goat had been stuck on a ledge for two days at this stage before Inspector Terri-Ann Fannon came up with an idea...
We were able to carefully use the fire hose to spray water just below the goat to gently encourage him to move and coax him to safety. Goats are excellent climbers and so we knew if he could be encouraged he’d be able to climb back up the cliff himself. Thankfully, he jumped all the way back up the cliff and onto a safer ledge.'