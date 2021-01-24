Sir Bobby Robson Foundation joins new cancer fundraising campaign

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation has joined a new campaign, launched as cancer charities continue to face challenging times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The latest campaign centres around the football winter transfer window, which sees players move between clubs and excitement builds as the month goes on.

The transfer window is now open and a new team of eight cancer charities, including the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, have come together to back a campaign ending on Transfer Deadline Day, the 1st of February.

Raising much-needed funds, the Cancer Deadline Day campaign will equally benefit: Breast Cancer Now, CLIC Sargent, Macmillan Cancer Support, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, The Ruth Strauss Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust, as well as the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Fans of clubs are being asked to donate online and "make a transfer for cancer", referencing their own football club as they do to help their team climb up the donations ‘league table.’

Newcastle United, Sunderland AFC, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United are all backing the campaign.

Cancer Deadline Day is a brand-new concept to help support charities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been a very difficult year for everyone, including charities. We’ve really appreciated the support our Foundation has received, but many of our wonderful fundraisers have had to cancel events, which has been hard on them and us. Lady Elsie Robson

Lady Elsie adds: “Thankfully, the cancer projects we’ve funded have continued despite the pandemic but it’s not been easy. Especially for cancer patients who have felt an additional pressure during these trying times.

“It’s a pleasure to be involved in something so positive and we’re very pleased to be one of the eight charities involved with Cancer Deadline Day.”

Sir Bobby Robson launched his Foundation in 2008 after a request for help.

Working in partnership with other leading charities and organisations, the work funded directly benefits cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and plays a significant role in the international fight against the disease - funding cutting-edge cancer treatment and innovative cancer support services.