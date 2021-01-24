Sunderland's Nightingale Hospital to be used as COVID-19 vaccination centre

The Nightingale Hospital in Sunderland has been named as one of 32 new NHS Vaccine Centres which will start delivering life-saving Covid jabs this week as the health service continues to accelerate the biggest immunisation programme in its history.

The first seven large-scale centres, which can jab thousands of people a week, opened two weeks ago with another 10 opening last week. The latest openings mean there will be a network of almost 50 across the country.

People aged 75 and over are being invited to book a vaccination at the centres or one of more than 70 pharmacy services now operating across the country.

If they cannot or do not want to travel to a Vaccination Centre people can wait to be jabbed by a local GP service or hospital hub.

There are more than 1,000 GP services and more than 250 hospital sites now offering vaccinations in England.

The new Vaccination Centres will kick off by jabbing mainly health and social care staff tomorrow (Monday) before opening their doors to more patients on Tuesday.

The new vaccine centres will each be capable of delivering thousands of jabs each week Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

We must not drop our guard. While the vaccine can prevent severe disease, we do not know if it stops you from passing on the virus to others, and it takes time to develop immunity after a jab, so for now everyone must continue to stay at home to help bring down infections and protect the NHS. Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock

More than a million letters have already been sent out inviting people to the 17 Vaccination locations in operation, along with some community pharmacy sites, with hundreds of thousands more being sent to individuals over the age of 80 in the vicinity of these new vaccination sites.

NHS staff have already delivered more than 5.5 million doses of the vaccine and each centre will be capable of jabbing thousands of people every week depending on supply.

The NHS vaccinated over 140 people every minute last week and hopes to do more people this week as more becomes available.

These new centres provide another option for people invited for their jabs, alongside the fantastic work of local GPs. Having visited many of these vaccine sites over the last few weeks, I’ve seen how much getting vaccinated means to those who are jabbed, their families and loved ones - and also to NHS staff who have to deal with the terrible consequences of this virus. Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director

Nobody needs to contact the NHS, as people will be invited when it is their turn and people cannot get vaccinated by just turning up.

Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are urged not to turn up early to avoid queues.

The new vaccine centres will each be capable of delivering thousands of jabs each week but scaling up and down according to vaccine supplies and demand.

If anyone has already received a jab since the letter was sent out or would prefer to wait to be invited to attend a hospital or GP service they can simply ignore it.

Those like care home residents who are unable to travel to vaccine centres, hospitals or GP-led sites are already being jabbed at home.

