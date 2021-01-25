Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is confident he can turn things around at St James' Park, as his side prepares to take on Leeds United on Tuesday night.

"Confidence is a little bit low of course, but the only way you can do it is go back on the training ground, like we will again today, and prepare as best we can and get ready for Leeds and turn it around", he said.

Newcastle are without a win in 10 games in all competitions and the criticism directed at Bruce is mounting.

The 60-year-old manager was asked at Monday's pre-match press conference whether he was still the right man for the job?

Well, I've been in it a long time, I've been in this situation before and you draw on your experience with it. There's no doubt at all it's difficult, but I'm still convinced, yes, is the answer to your question. Steve Bruce, Newcastle Manager

Saturday's 2-0 defeat away against Aston Villa represented the latest in a string of poor performances.

Newcastle have scored one goal in their last eight matches and have lost six of their last eight Premier League games.

The club is expected to announce that Bournemouth coach Graeme Jones will join the back-room coaching staff.