Investment group 'delighted' Treasury could bring jobs to Newcastle

A group which seeks to bring investment to Newcastle is "delighted" that the city is being considered as a possible site for HM Treasury's new northern office.

Invest Newcastle has said the news is "real recognition of our city’s credentials and strengths as a business location" adding that any move would be "transformative".

The group - which also works to bring investment to Gateshead - has been highlighting the advantages of organisations relocating to the North East.

It was announced earlier this month that the Treasury was planning to set up a northern office which would house more than 700 civil servants. As well as Newcastle, Teesside, Leeds and Manchester have all been named as possible locations.

Jennifer Hartley, the group's director, said:

We are, of course, delighted that officials at HM Treasury are considering Newcastle as a base for their northern economic decision-making campus. It is real recognition of our city’s credentials and strengths as a business location. Jennifer Hartley, Invest Newcastle

She added:

At Invest Newcastle, we drive Newcastle's ambition to attract new business, investment and jobs. Inward Investment is a key driver of economic recovery and now more than ever we need to create more jobs and opportunities for the people who live and work in our city. If successful, this project will be transformational for the city, making a lasting social and economic impact. Jennifer Hartley, Invest Newcastle

She praised the city's university's, NHS setup and airport, saying they all made the city a good place to live and work.

She added:

Whichever location HM treasury choose; this move of civil service jobs to the north demonstrates the government’s commitment to levelling up job opportunities and investment. It is great that two North East locations are in the running, and if successful will be a much-needed boost to our regional economy. Jennifer Hartley, Invest Newcastle

A decision on the final location is set to be announced in the coming weeks.