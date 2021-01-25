Plans to transform Newcastle's Grey Street given £2.5m boost

Plans to permanently transform Grey Street in Newcastle by restricting traffic and creating more space for pedestrians have been helped by a £2.5 million government grant.

Newcastle City Council removed parking bays and closed the iconic Georgian street to northbound traffic last summer as an emergency response to the pandemic.

Planning bosses now want to embark on long-term changes, making it "a cleaner, healthier and more people-friendly place."

The success of the temporary measures are being monitored and planning bosses have drawn up initial plans to redesign the street's layout, with a row of plants separating cyclists and shoppers from traffic.

The project is expected to cost £4 million in total and council bosses say they are engaging with local businesses about the plans.

Temporary changes brought in last year won plaudits from local businesses. The chief executive of the Theatre Royal said the area "no longer looks like a car park."

The council has been awarded £2.5m from the government's Active Travel Fund.

We welcome the funding that has been allocated to making improvements on Grey Street and we are continuing to speak with local businesses to help determine what changes will be put in place. Council spokesperson

A council spokesperson said: "These changes will be aimed at improving opportunities for active travel in the area, making the street a cleaner, healthier and more people-friendly place."

"As part of the engagement with local businesses we have been looking at what their needs are and what measures would best suit the range of different requirements.

"We are also monitoring the temporary measures that are currently in place to understand how they are working and how they may need to be altered.

"We intend to hold further engagement sessions with local businesses before we set out our longer-term plans."