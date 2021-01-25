Police seek wanted man from Sunderland

Police searching for a wanted man from Sunderland have appealed to the public for information.

Officers from Northumbria Police are trying to track down Barry Anderson, 46, who is wanted on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

The force has said that officers have carried out checks at various addresses across Wearside in a bid to locate Anderson, who knows he is wanted and is evading arrest. They believe Anderson has links to the Seaham area.

Detectives leading the search are now asking members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to get in touch.

The force has also reminded the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour somebody who is evading arrest has said it does not want anyone to get in trouble on Anderson’s account.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 0200653. Alternatively you can pass on any details to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.