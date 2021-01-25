Targeted asymptomatic testing begins at Newcastle Civic Centre 

Key workers in Newcastle who cannot work from home will be given access to Covid-19 testing at the city's Civic Centre.

The rapid tests are for people without symptoms and they give results in half an hour.

Newcastle City Council will offer regular Lateral Flow Testing (LFT) to targeted key workers at the site.

At first, testing will be trialled on council staff in essential services who cannot work from home. It will then be expanded to other organisations in the city.

It is hoped that this routine testing will help to identify asymptomatic but potentially infectious individuals, and help to reduce the risk of outbreaks.

Those returning a positive LFT will be required to have their result confirmed with a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test at one of the fixed testing sites in the city, as you would usually do when you have symptoms. Contact tracing will conducted through the NHS Test and Trace programme as usual for those who are confirmed as being positive for COVID-19. Newcastle City Council

Cllr Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Public Health, said: "We're pleased to be able to provide council facilities to offer targeted routine testing to not only our own staff but other key workers also who do not have the option to work from home.

"This will help us to pick up positive cases in these essential workforces and help to reduce the risk of transmission amongst key workers and the communities they are supporting.

"With approximately one third of those infected with the virus displaying no symptoms at all, asymptomatic testing programmes such as this are key to identifying positive cases early and helping to prevent larger outbreaks from developing.

"By implementing testing in a targeted capacity, this facility will support the continuity of key services and help them to continue with minimal additional interruption."

The Banqueting Hall testing facility is part of the national testing programme and will run until the end of March. As testing capacity increases, those eligible to use the site will be invited to access regular testing through an independent booking system. Access will be granted by appointment only.

Strict measures will be in place to allow for social distancing and best hygiene practices within the site to protect visitors, operators, and other staff.