Retired gymnast Amy Tinkler will join Dancing on Ice after the presenter Denise Van Outen withdrew from the show due to injury.

Tinkler, who was born in County Durham, was the youngest British Olympian at the Rio games in 2016, winning a bronze medal.

She wrote on Twitter that she was "so excited" to be joining the competition. Tinkler will partner with professional skater Joe Johnson. The pair will make their dancing debut on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has confirmed that she has been training as a reserve contestant for three months.

Tinkler posted a message on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, wishing Denise Van Outen a "very speedy recovery."

"You have been so kind to us and we wish you all the best. I can’t wait to show you all what we can do! Thank you Joe for being the most amazing partner, you’re the best! Lots of love", she said.

Born in 1999, Tinkler grew up in Bishop Auckland and trained at a club in Spennymoor. She became the second British woman to win an individual gymnastics medal at the Olympics in 2016, aged just 16.

In 2020 Tinkler announced her retirement from the sport aged 20.