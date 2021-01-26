Nissan has confirmed that 160 jobs are at risk at its factory in Sunderland.

The Japanese manufacturer said it was starting a consultation with office-based staff but stressed that the changes would not affect production.

“We continually adapt our business to maximise efficiency in line with market conditions and we are currently in consultation with some of our office based staff", a spokesperson said.

Last week Nissan confirmed that the future of the Sunderland plant was secure, describing the trade deal signed between the EU and the UK as having delivered "sustainable competitiveness."

The company had previously warned that its UK business would "not be sustainable" in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Nissan employs 6,000 workers at its Wearside plant and supports 70,000 in the wider supply chain.

Sharon Hodgson, the Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, said: "I am very concerned to hear the news that Nissan is consulting on around 160 job losses - a near 18% reduction in its office-based workforce."