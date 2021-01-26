North East gets £2m to fight fake news about Covid-19 and vaccines

The North East has been given almost £2m to tackle life-threatening fake news about Covid-19 with the aim of boosting take-up of the vaccine

Councils in Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, and South Tyneside have been awarded the funding from the government to spread accurate information about the virus.

It will be aimed particularly at those at greatest risk - the elderly, the disabled, and BAME communities.

Newcastle was awarded more than £311,000 from the scheme, with Gatesead getting more than £486,000, Sunderland £510,000, and South Tyneside £565,000.

This cash is part of a spend of £23m across 60 councils in England and it will be used to set up networks of 'community champions' where they don't already exist to overcome language barriers or other difficulties and provide advice about both the virus and the vaccination rollout.

It will also be used to support helplines, school programmes and phone calls to people in at-risk groups, in a bid to expose dangerous misinformation and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

A recent poll from the Royal Society of Public Health found that just 57 per cent of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people would be happy to have a Covid vaccine, compared to 79 per cent of white people, amid fears about false claims being spread on social media.

The government pledged that a variety of communities would be targeted for support, including Gypsy, Roma, Traveller, people with learning disabilities, as well as faith groups. The community champions will be drawn from those populations and asked to share accurate health information with their neighbours and wider community.

Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick MP said:

It is vital that everyone has access to accurate and up to date information about Covid-19. False information about Covid-19 vaccines could cost lives. Robert Jenrick MP, Local Government Secretary

He added:

Today's funding will help councils and community groups expand some of the excellent work already underway and reach out to their communities to ensure they have the information they need and get their questions answered. Ultimately this funding will help save lives. Robert Jenrick, Local Government Secretary

Coun Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and public health, said:

This funding will help us build on the work we've been doing with local community champions who've helped us deliver key public health messages linked to the pandemic and the vaccines right into the heart of our communities. The funding will help us deliver a range of initiatives that will help reduce the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 in some of our communities and help to keep people safe. Cllr irim Ali, Newcastle City Council

He added:

I must say a big thank you to our Community Champions for all that they've done so far. They have given up their own time and are making a huge difference in the fight against Covid-19, helping to stop the spread of the virus and keeping our communities safe and well. Cllr Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council

Health secretary Matt Hancock added that it was "vital higher-risk groups are able to access the advice and information they need whether it's about testing, accessing the NHS or the benefits of a lifesaving vaccine".