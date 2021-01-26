Pair fined after 120-mile drive to York for lunch

A pair who drove more than 100 miles for Sunday lunch have been fined for breaching Covid-19 guidelines on essential-only travel.

The man and woman travelled to York from their home in Derbyshire looking for something to eat.

North Yorkshire Police officers encountered the pair, who told them they had made the journey because one of their parents had "let them down" over Sunday lunch.

They then made the 130-mile trip to the city to find something else to eat.

As a result, the pair in their 20s were both given Covid-19 penalty notices.

A spokesperson for the force said: