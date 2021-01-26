Police issue fresh witness appeal following County Durham crash

Durham Constabulary has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following a serious crash earlier this monthl

This happened shortly after 9am on the A688 at Keverstone Bank, in Staindrop, and involved a white Fiat Ducato van and a Nissan Juke.

Detectives would like to speak to a potential witness – a woman thought to have been cycling between Barnard Castle and Staindrop. They believe she stopped to speak to the man and woman involved in the collision.

Anyone who can help has been asked to call Detective Constable Helen Towns or Detective Sergeant Jo Wright on 101.

A 36-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency service worker in connection with the incident.

Bradley Smith, of Gregson Terrace, Seaham, appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (January 16). He did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on February 15.