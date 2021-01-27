The Archbishops of York and Canterbury have invited everyone in England to pause and reflect on those who have died after contracting Covid-19.

Archbishops Stephen Cottrell and Justin Welby have suggested people should think if the “enormity of this pandemic” and pray, whether they have faith or not.

They made the comments in an open letter to the nation as the death toll for those who have contracted Covid-19 passed 100,000.

They have said that death does not have “the last word” and that Christian faith promises that one day “every tear will be wiped away”.

The pair also acknowledge the wider impact of the pandemic on society through loneliness, anxiety and economic hardship, and invite people to “cast their fears on God”.

Their letter also notes the impact of the pandemic on poorer communities, minority ethnic communities and those living with disabilities.

The archbishops give thanks for NHS and social care staff, the development of vaccines and contains a call to everyone to take the vaccine when it is offered.

They also urge people to support each other both by following Government guidelines to limit the spread and in practical ways through "care and kindness".

The letter includes an invitation to join the archbishops in pausing and praying each day at 6pm from February 1.

They say:

100,000 isn’t just an abstract figure. Each number is a person: someone we loved and someone who loved us. We also believe that each of these people was known to God and cherished by God. We write to you then in consolation, but also in encouragement, and ultimately in the hope of Jesus Christ. The God who comes to us in Jesus knew grief and suffering himself. Archbishops of York and Canterbury

They add:

Most of all, we have hope because God raised Jesus from the dead. This is the Christian hope that we will be celebrating at Easter. We live in the hope that we will share in his resurrection. Death doesn’t have the last word. In God’s kingdom, every tear will be wiped away. “Please be assured of our prayers. Please join us. Archbishops of York and Canterbury

The Church of England expects to hold services of remembrance for people who have died and thanksgiving for all those who have cared for them when restrictions make this possible.

The letter can be read in full here.

A prayer for those who mourn is also being shared on social media and will be available to churches across the country. The Text is below.