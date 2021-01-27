Newcastle United have confirmed that Graeme Jones, assistant coach at Bournemouth, has joined their backroom staff.

Jones, who was born in Gateshead and grew up watching the Magpies, enjoyed a 15-year playing career, before coaching spells with Swansea, West Bromwich Albion and Luton.

He will work alongside Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Steve Harper.

Jones joins the coaching staff at St James' from Bournemouth, where he was assistant to manager Jason Tindall.

The Magpies are without a win in nine games, having suffered a 2-1 defeat against Leeds on Tuesday night. Steve Bruce's side are now 16th in the Premier League.

I'm delighted to welcome Graeme on board. He is vastly experienced and I could tell by speaking to him that he is hugely passionate about the club and very keen to join us. Steve Bruce, Newcastle manager

Bruce said he was "delighted" to welcome Jones to Tyneside: “He is from here but has been away for 35 years so the opportunity to come in and give us a hand is one he has jumped at."

Steve Bruce watching his side take on Leeds at home. The Magpies lost 2-1. Credit: PA Images

I've hopefully got a chance to have a direct influence on results and the future of the football club, which is something I'm very excited for.. Graeme Jones

Jones enjoyed a 15-year-old playing career with clubs including Doncaster and Wigan.

After retiring from professional football in 2006, he coached at Hamilton Academical, before joining Swansea as assitant to Roberto Martinez.

His partnership with the Spanish coach continued at Wigan Athletic, Everton and the Belgian national team.

Jones returned to English fooball in 2018, before taking the reigns at Luton Town a year later, his first managerial appointment.

He left the club by mutual consent 11 months later and joined Bournemouth in April 2020, helping the Cherries to this season's Championship playoff places.

