Lockdown styling tips from North East celebrity hairdresser

As lockdown continues, there is no getting away from the downsides of being stuck at home, with almost everything closed.

From missing out on haircuts, to gyms being shut, to the ongoing nightmare of homeschooling. So over the next few weeks, we'll bring you some expert tips, so you can try them at home.

First up is celebrity hairdresser, Neville Ramsay, who has worked with everyone from Sting to editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour, shows you how to trim your own hair.