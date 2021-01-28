Report by Julia Breen

The UK hit a tragic milestone when it was announced that 100,000 lives have now been lost to coronavirus, with the warning of many more to come.

The death toll accelerated dramatically from late last year, and it has doubled since November.

Criticism has come from political opponents and leading scientists. Some feel locking down was too slow, others have criticised not closing borders, and others have spoken out about struggles with protective equipment and the test and trace system.

The Government has said new challenges were presented by new variants and added that they have done everything they could to minimise loss of lifeBoris Johnson has said that case numbers are going in the right direction but things are not clear enough right now to be able to decide when restrictions can be eased.

The Government will set out its plans properly in the week of the 22nd of February.

Boris Johnson repeated that getting the majority of pupils back in school will be the first part of lifting lockdown and that will not happen immediately after February half-term. He added that he hoped schools will begin to fully reopen on March 8th, if vaccination targets are met.