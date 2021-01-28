Exhibition by Angel of the North creator heading to Sunderland

An art display by Angel of the North creator, Sir Anthony Gormley, is coming to the North East.

‘Field for the British Isles’ features 40,000 small clay figures, and will be on display at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland.

The exhibition was last in the region 25 years ago, when more than 25,000 visitors went to see the display in Gateshead.

We’re thrilled that such a major installation is coming to the city... [it] will be the centrepiece of Sunderland Culture’s summer programme to attract audiences from Wearside and across the North East. Alastair Robinson, director of NGCA

Mr Robinson added that it was a “marvellous” way to mark the NGCA’s 50th anniversary.

Anthony Gormley Field for the British Isles, which is set to go in display in Sunderland . Credit: PA Images

It will be the first time that Mr Gormley has exhibited his work in Sunderland.

The artwork is being loaned by the Arts Council Collection.

Deborah Smith, the director of the Collection, spoke of the interest that this piece has generated. She said that it was “a work which continues to resonate with communities across the country”.

The installation was chosen by Sunderland Culture’s Art Champions, a group of nine local people with no formal arts training, but a passion to discover more about art.

It was made possible by a £18,000 grant from Weston Loan Programme with Art Fund, and supported by public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The exhibition will be open from July until September this year.