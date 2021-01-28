NHS trust makes video bid to encourage BAME community to have Covid-19 vaccine

An NHS trust on Teesside has released a series of videos to encourage people from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities to get the Covid-19 vaccine when they are offered it.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has posted the videos, which are in a variety of languages, on YouTube.

They contain members of the trust’s pharmacy and medical teams who aim to break down barriers and directly explain the safety of the vaccine.

Across the UK there are concerns about the low up-take of the jab in these communities, particularly as BAME people have a greater risk of serious illness as a result of the virus.

Medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said:

The vaccine is safe. We are very confident about that. But we know there is a lot of nonsense out there, pure lies and unfounded myths. Also, there are some cultural hurdles such as language and tradition that need to be cleared Deepak Dwarakanath, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

He added:

Recording these appeals for social media, that can be easily shared or shown to family members on the phone, is a quick and easy way to reach people in different communities. Deepak Dwarakanath, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Umair Hamid, associate chief pharmacist, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. Credit: North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Associate chief pharmacist for operations Umair Hamid, spoke English in his video.

... I think it’s really important than members of the local Asian community do their bit to protect their families and themselves from the virus. We’ve administered around 7,000 vaccines already and really hope that this will protect people we work with and care for.” Umair Hamid, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Pharmacist Esther Cheung, who is originally from Hong Kong, recorded her contribution in Cantonese.

She said:

The message I want to get out to the local Chinese community is that the vaccine is safe and effective. Esther Cheung, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Other videos have been recorded in Arabic and Mandarin. Urdu and Punjabi videos are also being produced.

The trust is also appealing for members of the BAME community to record and share their own social media videos encouraging their peers to get the vaccine when offered.

All the videos can be viewed on YouTube and will be shared via the trust's social media pages. The trust has asked the public to share the videos and directly show them to people within their households or support bubbles who would directly benefit from seeing them.