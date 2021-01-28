North Yorkshire Police officer talks of 'overwhelming pain' after on duty attack

An officer with North Yorkshire Police has spoken about the "overwhelming pain" he suffered after being assaulted while on duty.

Traffic Constable David Minto couldn’t work for six months because of fractures and ligament damage to his lower leg.

His story comes as statistics show that more than one member of the emergency services is attacked in North Yorkshire each day.

TC Minto was attending a report of antisocial behaviour on July 31 2019 when his attacker, Shane Anthony Povey, intervened and became aggressive. A "tussle" followed, and he grappled TC Minto to the floor, twisting his leg. He crawled to safety while another officer arrested Povey.

He said:

As soon as I went down I knew straight away that my ankle was done in,” said TC Minto. “The initial pain was overwhelming. The first ten or 15 seconds, everything went dark. After a while, I managed to crawl from the road to the path TC David Minto, North Yorkshire Police

TC David Minto's leg after treatment following an attack. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a complicated ankle fracture with extensive ligament damage, which had to be pinned. He spent one-and-a-half months on crutches with his leg in plaster, then the same time again in a supportive leg brace.

TC Minto said:

It was frustrating to not being able to contribute at home, or even move around the house properly. I missed out on things I should have been doing with my son and with my family. It’s time that I can never get back. You feel a bit cheated. TC David Minto, North Yorkshire Police

He returned to work in January 2020 but had to go on restricted duties until April.

He added:

It has a psychological impact on you as well as a physical one. But you’ve got to get back to work and get on with it. The support returning to work has been great. TC David Minto, North Yorkshire Police

TC Minto also said that most of those he dealt with were "decent people" and added:

I think there is a mindset among some of the public that police officers have to take the risks, and that’s just part of the job. And a lot of other people don’t even see the risks that police officers have to take. TC David Minto, North Yorkshire Police

TC Minto is one of many of North Yorkshire’s emergency services workers who been seriously injured while carrying out their work. Figures from North Yorkshire Police show that in the last month, 36 arrests have been made following assaults on emergency service personnel – an average of more than one a day.

These have included punches, kicks, biting, assaults with a weapon and spitting.

Over the past six months, the number recorded in the county has risen by 45 per cent

Official figures show that in the six months leading up to the end of January 2020, North Yorkshire Police made 104 arrests following assaults against emergency services workers.

In the same period up to late January 2021, 150 arrests were made – an increase of 45 per cent.

The situation in North Yorkshire reflects a wider trend, with other forces reporting rising numbers of officer assaults.

Last summer, North Yorkshire Police highlighted the rise in attacks on emergency personnel, revealing there was a 60 per cent increase in the first few months of the first lockdown.

Anyone convicted of the offence can face a year in prison.

Povey, aged 38 of Dene Park, Harrogate, was convicted of grievous bodily harm against TC Minto, and also the harassment of a woman and possessing a weapon, which accounted for a longer sentence. He received a 10-year restraining order for the harassment.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward described the attack on TC Minto as "deplorable" and said the impact on the officer and his family was "immeasurable".

She said:

I have been saddened to see such a shocking rise in assaults over the last year. TC Minto, along with all the officers and staff across North Yorkshire Police go to work each day to protect the public and to serve the communities of North Yorkshire, and any assault against them is unacceptable. Ch Con Lisa Winward, North Yorkshire Police

The Crown Prosecution Service recently revealed that assaults against emergency service workers is the most common form of Covid-related crime.

Of the 6,500 prosecutions that were specifically categorised as Covid-related between the beginning of April and end of September last year, 1,688 involved assaults on emergency services workers, according to official data.

North Yorkshire Police Federation said: