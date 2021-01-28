Uncertain future for major Hartlepool employer

Staff at one of Hartlepool's major employers are facing an uncertain future.

Utility Alliance, which employs about 300 staff in Hartlepool and North Tyneside, is on the verge of filing for administration.

The company's 300 staff are understood to have been called on to Zoom meetings today and told by the directors that it is about to file for administration.

A spokesman for the company said:

All staff were informed on Thursday (today) that the company has filed for administration and there will be a further update when the administrators are appointed. Utility Warehouse

ITV News understands that most staff have been furloughed since December and directors have been trying to find investors or a buyer.

The firm is an energy consultancy, which helps find cheaper deals for businesses.

It started off with six staff in Hartlepool in 2015 and grew to having more than 450 staff and a turnover of more than £20m. It has also sponsored local football team Hartlepool United.