Video report by ITV Tyne Tees reporter Chris Conway

Oliver is like most 13-year-olds, he loves to be outdoors, whether that is cycling, climbing mountains or riding horses.

But suffering a brain injury when he was only two days old means he needs a little extra help.

Over the last three years, Oliver's family have spent precious time together with the help of the Calvert Trust, a charity which runs an outdoor activity centre in the Lake District.

Oliver needs support from us both for feeding and getting out of bed and greeting dressed and getting medication. And when we're there it melts away, it feels like a bubble, it is our safe haven and it is somewhere we can really relax and I think without it the reality is that we would feel locked down, the way everybody is at the moment, looking at the outdoors but not being able to get there. Sarah Voysey, Oliver’s mother

The 13-year-old added: "It gives me a break when I'm there because mummy is such a bad cook!"

Credit: Voysey family

The centre in the Lake District has been closed since March and the chairty has lost over £1 million since the start of the pandemic.

In the hope of saving the centre, Oliver has launched an online campaign. ‘Oliver’s Calvert Army’ has already raised over £70,000. He is aiming to raise £1 million in total.

Oliver needs support from us both for feeding and getting out of bed and greeting dressed and getting medication. And when we're there it melts away, it feels like a bubble, it is our safe haven and it is somewhere we can really relax and I think without it the reality is that we would feel locked down, the way everybody is at the moment, looking at the outdoors but not being able to get there. Sarah Voysey, Oliver’s mother

Jennifer Scott, from the Calvert Trust, said: “We know that there is going to be a lot more people impacted by lockdown, who will benefit from Calvert in the future… we can't thank them enough.”