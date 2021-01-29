County Durham mum pens next inspirational poem for ITV Tyne Tees

'Faded Rainbows', a poem written and recited by Gemma Peacock

Gemma, from Shotton Colliery, caused a social media stir last year when her poem 'The Rainbow Children' was shared countless times online.

It was picked up and recited, in part, by North East celebs Ant and Dec who wanted to promote its message of hope. ITV Tyne Tees staff also read some lines.

Gemma was inspired to write it after seeing pictures in people's windows while walking with her two sons.

Now Gemma has penned another poem, called 'Faded Rainbows,' written specially for our programme marking a year since coronavirus hit the country and the region.

It charts the highs and lows of the last 12 months as well as a message to stay strong. Watch Gemma recite her work above.