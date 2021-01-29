Covid-19 in the UK: back to York, where it all began

Coronavirus has had such a profound impact on so many towns, cities and homes - but it was at a hotel in York that we first discovered it had made its way to our shores.

When a Chinese student checked in to the Staycity apartment hotel last year with their mother they were about to become Britain's first diagnosed cases of Covid 19.

A killer virus from a far away country was now here.

Our correspondent Gregg Easteal's has back to the been to the city to see the impact of the coronavirus one year on.

Watch his report here:

The Archbishop of York meanwhile has issued a fresh message to mark a year since the UK's first Covid -19 case.