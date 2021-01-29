Falcons boss speaks ahead of Sunday's match with London Irish

The Newcastle Falcons return to action away to London Irish in rugby union's Premiership on Sunday after an unscheduled winter break.

All top-flight teams have had a fortnight off after this season's European Competitions were put on hold. The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup were suspended temporarily amid the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

The Falcons didn't want or need the break because they're on a roll. Newcastle are the surprise package of the Premiership so far this season.

They've won five out of six league matches so far and sit second in the table.

So Falcons Director of Rugby, Dean Richards, is hoping his team can pick up where they left off when they face London Irish at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Here's what he said when he spoke to our Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke: