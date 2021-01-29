Middlesbrough FC sign defender Darnell Fisher

Middlesbrough FC have signed defender Darnell Fisher.

The 26-year-old right back has joined from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

He has signed a two-and-a-half year contract and completed all formalities with Boro this morning,

Manager Neil Warnock welcome Fisher to his squad.

He said:

We’re delighted to have him. I spoke to Paul Warne at Rotherham who worked with him and he said he’s a smashing lad who’ll fit in really with us Neil Warnock

Fisher was born in Reading and has played for Celtic, St Johnstone and Rotherham United as well as Preston, which he joined in 2017. He has made almost 200 appearances in his career.

Warnock added: