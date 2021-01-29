Public asked for views on plans for Middlesbrough country park

People have been asked their views on plans for a major new 100-acre country park in Middlesbrough.

The Stainsby Country Park & Masterplan has been put together following several years of work and was given the backing of the town's council in December.

These plans cover more than 40 hectares (98.8 acres) of green public space and include planting 18-25,000 trees and shrubs - including a public orchard and fruit trees - as well as a proposed community hub and visitor centre and housing.

An artist's impression of the proposed park in Middlesbrough. Credit: Middlesbrough Council

The proposed scheme is in west Middlesbrough on land running parallel with the A19 which has been marked for development.

An executive report said the proposed country park would be "the jewel in the crown" of the area.

The report also says:

The masterplan enhances and extends existing habitats such as Blue Bell Beck, Mandale Meadow and West Plantation and creates a wide range of new habitats. These will interact and flow throughout the development providing a seamless transition between the built environment and the countryside, facilitating the movement of wildlife and people. Middlesbrough Council report

It adds:

The review provides a comprehensive network of play and recreation facilities ensures that residents have easy access to a natural, stimulating, and safe environment for recreation and healthy living activities for all ages and abilities. Middlesbrough Council report

The consultation will run from 9am on Monday, February 1, until 5pm on Monday, March 1.