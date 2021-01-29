This weekend's football in our region: what you need to know

North East Football will try to perform it's annual January juggling act this weekend.

There are games to be played and there's business to be done.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland have been leading the way on the business front.

Newcastle United are still hopeful of a transfer breakthrough before the January Window shuts, but under-fire Boss Steve Bruce has the small matter of a Premier League trip to Everton to deal with first.

Our Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke has all the details, watch his report here: