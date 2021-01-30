Newcastle Airport could get up to £8 million of government support to help cover its Covid losses - but bosses say they need more help to protect the crucial travel hub.

Ministers have finally confirmed details of a cash offer for all airports in England, each of which will be eligible for up to £8 million to help them meet ongoing costs while many flights are grounded because of the pandemic.

Under current lockdown rules, it is illegal to travel abroad for holidays.

The emergency funding scheme had first been announced in November without a set start date, but has now opened for bids, with airports promised cash by the end of March.

A Newcastle International Airport spokesman said it still needed more government support to protect jobs: "We are very grateful to receive the details. We will study this information closely before commenting further on the Scheme."

Unfortunately, the further travel restrictions imposed since November have had a continued impact on our sector and the outlook for 2021 remains extremely challenging. Newcastle Airport Spokesperson

"Despite this very welcome support, therefore, we must continue to ask the Government for further measures to protect jobs and vital connectivity. This additional support should include extending both the Airport Support Scheme and the Job Retention Scheme, a clear recovery pathway to "no quarantine" travel, and a 12 month suspension of Air Passenger Duty to boost the recovery of regional connectivity when it comes."

£1billion Newcastle International is worth more than £1 billion to the region's economy

Newcastle International welcomed more than five million passengers in 2019, supporting around 19,000 jobs.

Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell has been among those pressing the government for greater support for the aviation, travel and tourism industries.

Following the recent closure of all travel corridors, she has warned that the sector is "running on empty" and needs longer term help to survive.

Newcastle Airport is not only vital to our local economy, but to our ability to bounce back as a region from the devastating impacts of the pandemic. Catherine McKinnell MP, Newcastle North

The Labour MP added: "Emerging from the most drastic and sustained reduction in passenger numbers that the aviation system has ever seen, our airports are in a critically poor state to perform their role as enablers of growth and prosperity. Throughout this crisis, I have called for the Government to step in with an aviation sector support package that ensures jobs and staff salaries are protected, with a commitment to workers' rights.

"The support announced today is welcome and will assist the sector in the short term, but it is clear the Government needs to come forward with a long-term plan to support and protect these businesses, their supply chains, employees, and communities who have borne the brunt of the near total collapse of passenger numbers."

The government said that the funding is to cover losses on fixed costs such as runway maintenance and business rates.

Airports have until February 21 to apply for a share of the financial relief and have been told they should receive their funding by the end of March.

Aviation minister Robert Courts said the announcement was a "big step forward" for the aviation sector and that the fund should be enough to cover Newcastle Airport's business rates for the year.

"When you look at outstanding local airports like Newcastle, which are not only hugely important to the economy of the local area and the identity of the local area, we want to do what we can to help them. Airports like Newcastle and ground handlers in a similar position can expect to see their business rate for this year removed, that is a big step forward in supporting them."

Asked if further funding would be forthcoming, Mr Courts added: "We have always engaged closely with the sector and listened to what their concerns are and what their needs are. We have always looked at everything and we will continue to consider all options, as we have done thus far.

We will keep everything under review because we do recognise the incredibly severe impact that Covid-19 has had on this sector. Aviation minister Robert Courts

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said: "A thriving aviation industry has been central to the success of this country and while we recognise the testing conditions airports are currently facing as a result of the pandemic, I believe that the sector will be ready to bounce back once restrictions are lifted.

"Today's scheme is another step in the right direction, providing vital support for an industry that is raring to get back to business, once it is safe to do so."