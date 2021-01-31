Cliff collapse caught on camera as public urged to take extra care

The dramatic moment a huge section of cliffs collapsed on South Tyneside.

The rocks tumbled at Marsden, a beauty spot that is popular with dog walkers and families, particularly those getting out to do their daily exercise during lockdown. The video was captured by Samantha Lawson from Jarrow who was out walking her dog with her partner. The 29-year-old said it started with a few small rocks falling beforeanother part of the cliff then gave way.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident on the beach front at South Shields. The collapse left a large pile of rubble and rocks on the seafront.

Rubble piled high after the cliff crumbled Credit: Samantha Lawson

Samantha Lawson goes to the area every weekend for a walk and was shocked by what happened: “We were just walking from the Marsden Grotto steps, as we do everyweekend, and Lewis always says that ‘it won’t be long until the cliff gives way’.

All of a sudden, a few tiny rocks started to fall so I started to video it and the whole cliff just gave way. Samantha Lawson

"I gave out a bit of a nervous laugh in the video as I was a bit concerned for the dog, we always throw rocks on the beach for him as he likes to chase them, so I thought he was going to run over to it. Thankfully we weren’t any closer to the cliffs and I think it is quitefortunate that no one was really on the beach at the time as it is usually pretty busy. It’s just crazy that we were able to catch it on camera.”After Samantha raised the alarm with the emergency services, Northumbria Police launched a joint operation with the Coastguard to ensure the area was safe.A force spokesperson said: “We took part in a joint operation with the coastguard to assess the area. The coastguard have checked it over and it has been deemed safe to membersof the pubic.”Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson added: “Cliffs can be more unstable than they look, and cliff falls/landslides can happen without warning. Take note of any warning signs, don’t climb over fences to get to, or approach the cliff edge and never climb the cliff as a short cut to the top.

Tragedy could easily occur if any of the above advice is ignored. Sunderland Coastguard

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade also attended the scene.Officials say the footage highlights the dangers of going close to the cliff base and warn people to stay at least ten meters away.