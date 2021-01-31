Police shutdown illegal lockdown rave before it even gets started

Police shut down and illegal rave at a disused rural building and detained the organisers before the event even started.Northumbria Police said an unlicensed music event had been set to take place in Northumberland but was stopped in its tracks.Officers received reports that the event was due to be held on Saturday night in the rural countryside near to the border of Durham at Consett.Police deployed to the area and were able to intervene as the organisers arrived at the building to set up their music equipment.

A number of arrests have been made and equipment seized. Those detained remain in police custody at this time.Now police are warning revellers who planned to attend the suspected rave that they face being reported for Coronavirus breaches if they visit the area.

Holding an event of this nature in the midst of a pandemic is irresponsible and completely unacceptable. Chief Inspector Steve Readdie, of Northumbria Police

Chief Inspector Steve Readdie, of Northumbria Police, said: "It dramatically increases the chances of the virus spreading and undermines all of the hard work being done by the wider community to keep one another safe. Stopping this event in its tracks is a result of a lot of hard police work by ourselves and our colleagues at Durham Constabulary.

Hundreds of people had bought tickets to attend an event in a disusedbuilding and our message is simple – don’t bother turning up.“The organisers already face police action and if you turn up at this event then you could too face being issued with a fine under Coronavirus legislation.”