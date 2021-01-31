Video report by Julia Barthram

Coronavirus has had such a profound impact on so many towns, cities and homes - but it was at a hotel in York that we first discovered it had made its way to our shores. While it started with just two people, it's thought that by the end of 2020 at least one in eight people in our part of the world has had the virus at some point.

Tragically, many thousands have lost their lives - and for some survivors there are dreadful after-effects.

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people from the North East, each death devastating a family and community.