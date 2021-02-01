County Durham students 'beary happy' to be given lockdown teddy

The Burnopfield bears have been putting a smile on the faces of their new friends. Credit: Burnopfield Primary School

A primary school in County Durham has some "beary" exciting news for students.

Pupils at Burnopfield School are each being given a teddy to help them while they are away from their classmates during lockdown.

390 bears have been waiting in the school hall to be a new buddy. Credit: Burnopfield Primary School

Their furry friend is set to keep them company until they can be back together again.

The bears have been getting to grips with a wide range of subjects.

Assemblies are a time to "paws and reflect". Credit: Burnopfield Primary School

Students are being encouraged to express their feelings and emotions as part of Children's Mental Health Week.

We wanted to do something to support our children's wellbeing and connect those children at home with those in school. We used money from our school fund to pay for a bear for every child. The children can send us photos of them with their bear and take them out on their daily walks with them. The idea will extend once lockdown is over and the bears can travel further afield with their new owners.

Cath Thompson and Rebecca Brunton, Acting Headteachers, Burnopfield School