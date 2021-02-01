County Durham students 'beary happy' to be given lockdown teddy
A primary school in County Durham has some "beary" exciting news for students.
Pupils at Burnopfield School are each being given a teddy to help them while they are away from their classmates during lockdown.
Their furry friend is set to keep them company until they can be back together again.
The bears have been getting to grips with a wide range of subjects.
Students are being encouraged to express their feelings and emotions as part of Children's Mental Health Week.
We wanted to do something to support our children's wellbeing and connect those children at home with those in school. We used money from our school fund to pay for a bear for every child. The children can send us photos of them with their bear and take them out on their daily walks with them. The idea will extend once lockdown is over and the bears can travel further afield with their new owners.