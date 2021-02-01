County Durham students 'beary happy' to be given lockdown teddy

A primary school in County Durham has some "beary" exciting news for students.

Pupils at Burnopfield School are each being given a teddy to help them while they are away from their classmates during lockdown.

390 bears have been waiting in the school hall to be a new buddy. Credit: Burnopfield Primary School

Their furry friend is set to keep them company until they can be back together again.

The bears have been getting to grips with a wide range of subjects.

Assemblies are a time to "paws and reflect". Credit: Burnopfield Primary School

Students are being encouraged to express their feelings and emotions as part of Children's Mental Health Week.