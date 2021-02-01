Elderly resident loses £5000 in distraction burglary

The victim tried to take a photo of the conman Credit: Northumbria Police

Detectives are investigating a £5000 distraction burglary targeting an elderly person in Northumberland.

Police were called to the Windsor Gardens area of Bedlington on Saturday January 30

It was reported that the offender knocked on the door of the victim's home claiming to be from Northumbrian Water.

Offender description:

In his 40s-50s

Short in height

Wearing blue overalls

The man claimed he need to test the water and the resident let him in.

They went on to request ID and when told the ID had been left in the car outside, the resident took a photo of the ‘worker’, prompting him to swiftly leave.

While distracting the victim, it is believed a second offender entered the home and stole £5000 in cash.

Always ask for ID and never be afraid to ask the person to wait outside while you call the company they say they are from. Get the number from a trusted website or ask a family member for help if you do not use the internet – do not get the number from them. Be careful when keeping large sums of money in the house and if you have concerns, contact us at the soonest opportunity. Detective Sergeant Dave Boon, Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police have described it as a cynical crime preying on a vulnerable member of the community.

Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to locate those responsible – but are now asking for the public’s assistance.