North East care homes call for second Covid vaccine

North East care homes have called for confirmation the second Covid vaccines will be rolled out to their residents on time.Care home owners in the North East of England have called on the government to ensure their residents receive second doses of the Coronavirus vaccine within the promised 12 week window following the first dose.

The call comes after the government announced it had reached a "major milestone" by offering all eligible care home residents in England their first injection.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson again promised that residents will receive their second dose within the 12 weeks, saying "we must make sure that we go forward with the second jab for everybody as well.

A few have already had the second jab, as you know, but everybody will get one within 12 weeks of their first jab".

Kris Jepson talking to care home resident Dorothy Heron

More than 1,500 care home residents in the North East have died after testing positive for Covid since the outbreak last year.

During the second wave, the region has recorded 540 resident deaths since October compared to 37 in the previous three months.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the hardest hit areas were County Durham with 170 deaths, Northumberland with 101 and Sunderland recording 99 deaths.

Bosses at one Newcastle care home have been dealing with a significant outbreak of the virus in the last seven days and are calling for more clarity on when its residents will receive the second jabs.

I think we really need some confirmation of the dates for the second vaccine so at least we've got a date to work towards and we can comfort and talk to people and talk them through the process, because initially it was three weeks for the Pfizer one and now it's obviously extended to 11 weeks. But they haven't confirmed that yet, so I think just some confirmation and some clarity would be great. Rachel Beckett, Wellburn Care Homes

Dorothy Heron

Dorothy Heron has lived at the Eothen Christian Care Home for the Elderly in Whitley Bay for five years.

She used to maintain her independence by walking into the town, but all that stopped when the pandemic forced bosses to close the home's doors.

She has now had her first Covid injection and told ITV News Tyne Tees she cannot wait to see her daughters again.

You just soldier on when you know you can't see them, but you do miss them. You do try to, as I say, occupy your mind and not become too sad. Dorothy Heron

Care home manager Dawn Esslemont and Dorothy Heron

The care home manager, Dawn Esslemont, said it is vital for her residents to be able to see and have physical contact again with their relatives.

She said: "We're coming up a year since these residents have been able to have any physical contact with their relatives, which has been tough. The staff have done a fabulous job, you know, keeping everybody's spirits up and keeping everyone safe and happy, but it's not the same as them having any sort of physical contact and that relationship with their loved ones is so important".

